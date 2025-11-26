TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD edges higher as US data fails to shift dovish Fed expectations

  • EUR/USD holds modest gains as the US Dollar steadies after mixed US data.
  • Delayed US economic data for September shows stronger Durable Goods Orders and lower Jobless Claims.
  • ECB officials strike a cautious but slightly upbeat tone on growth and inflation trends.
EUR/USD edges higher as US data fails to shift dovish Fed expectations
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) holds firm against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, with EUR/USD edging higher after a brief dip following the latest US economic data. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.1580, recovering from a daily low of 1.1547.

The delayed US September data showed Durable Goods Orders rising 0.5%, beating the 0.3% forecast after a 3% increase in August, while orders excluding transportation climbed 0.6%, above both the 0.2% forecast and the 0.5% level recorded in the previous month.

Orders excluding defense increased 0.1%, missing the 1.9% forecast and matching the August reading. Initial Jobless Claims came in at 216K, better than the 225K forecast, with the last published figure revised to 222K from 220K.

The second-tier releases did little to temper expectations for a December interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed), with markets pricing nearly an 80% chance of a 25 basis point (bps) cut at the December 9-10 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Against this backdrop, the Euro may find room for further upside as policy divergence persists, with the Fed outlook appearing more dovish while the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to hold rates again at its next meeting.

The Eurozone had a light economic calendar on Wednesday, leaving EUR/USD driven mostly by US Dollar dynamics, although traders parsed remarks from ECB officials. Governing Council member Madis Müller said the ECB should not rush to cut rates on a small inflation undershoot and noted that the economy is likely on the road to recovery.

ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos struck a slightly more positive tone on growth, saying risks are now balanced, while adding that services and wage inflation are progressing positively and that the current level of interest rates remains appropriate.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.12%-0.28%0.31%-0.13%-0.45%-1.04%-0.04%
EUR0.12%-0.16%0.45%-0.01%-0.34%-0.92%0.07%
GBP0.28%0.16%0.60%0.15%-0.17%-0.76%0.23%
JPY-0.31%-0.45%-0.60%-0.46%-0.77%-1.36%-0.37%
CAD0.13%0.01%-0.15%0.46%-0.34%-0.92%0.08%
AUD0.45%0.34%0.17%0.77%0.34%-0.60%0.41%
NZD1.04%0.92%0.76%1.36%0.92%0.60%1.00%
CHF0.04%-0.07%-0.23%0.37%-0.08%-0.41%-1.00%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces the next hurdle at 1.1660

EUR/USD faces the next hurdle at 1.1660

EUR/USD gathers extra steam and climbs to multi-day highs near the key 1.1600 barrier as the NA session draws to a close on Wednesday. The intense recovery in spot comes on the back of further losses in the Greenback as investors gear up for the Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

GBP/USD advances to four-week tops near 1.3230

GBP/USD advances to four-week tops near 1.3230

GBP/USD is on the front foot for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, surpassing the 1.3200 level to hit new four-week peaks. The latest push higher comes on the back of the softer Greenback and as traders assess the Autumn Budget details and the OBR’s fresh projections, looking for clues on how all of this might shape the BoE’s next policy steps.

Gold clinches two-week highs, focus on $4,200

Gold clinches two-week highs, focus on $4,200

Gold has shaken off Tuesday’s minor pullback and is back on the rise, pushing above $4,170 per troy ounce to reach fresh two-week tops. The move comes as markets continue to price in the prospect of additional Fed rate cuts. Even so, the climb is facing some resistance, with US Treasury yields ticking higher and making buyers a bit more cautious for now.

XRP extends losses as ETF inflows fail to lift market sentiment

XRP extends losses as ETF inflows fail to lift market sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Rachel Reeves calms the bond market with £22bn of fiscal headroom

Rachel Reeves calms the bond market with £22bn of fiscal headroom

Fiscal headroom boost helps calm bond market. Yields fall and pound rises as markets take extra spending in their stride. Reeves placates Labour MPs, giving hope that taxes won’t rise further.

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into ETFs.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers