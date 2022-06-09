- Euro under pressure after ECE meeting and despite higher yields.
- US dollar gains momentum as market sentiment deteriorates.
- EUR/USD falls to test 20-day Simple Moving Average.
The EUR/USD dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 1.0643 reaching the lowest level in a week amid a stronger US dollar on the back of risk aversion triggered by higher yields.
Euro unable to benefit from ECB shift
The euro peaked versus the US dollar on Thursday at 1.0773, the highest level in a week following the European Central Bank announcement. The central bank, as expected, kept interest rates unchanged and said it intends to raise rates at the July meeting by 25 bps.
“We adopt the ECB's implied near-term profile, and now expect a 25bps hike in July and a 50bps hike in September. Beyond that, we look for a further 50bps hike in October before the ECB slows the pace to 25bps hikes in December, February, and March. This would take the depo rate to 1.50%, which we believe is the ECB's estimate of its neutral rate”, explained analysts at TD Securities.
During Lagarde’s press conference the euro lost momentum even as German bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs at 1.46%. EUR/CHF tumbled from above 1.0500 to 1.0370 and EUR/GBP hit level under 0.8500.
In the US, Initial Jobless Claims rose more than expected, to the highest level in 20 weeks. On Friday, May’s CPI is due and next week is the FOMC meeting.
Testing the 20-day SMA
The slide of the EUR/USD so far found support around the 1.0635 zone. It is a relevant area that also contains the 20-day Simple Moving Average. A daily close below should weaken the outlook for the euro, exposing the next support level at 1.0585 followed by 1.0520.
If the pair remains above 1.0640 it will likely continue to trade in the range 1.0640/1.0750. A break above the upper limit should clear the way for an extension of the recovery.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0664
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|1.0717
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0636
|Daily SMA50
|1.0699
|Daily SMA100
|1.0941
|Daily SMA200
|1.1217
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0748
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0672
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0627
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0719
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0701
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0635
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0789
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.083
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide, trades near 1.0650
EUR/USD has extended its slide toward 1.0650 during the American session after having pierced through 1.0700. The ECB's hesitancy to commit to 50 basis points rate hikes amid fragmentation risks weighs on the shared currency ahead of Friday's US inflation data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2550 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD has staged a rebound after having tested 1.2500 earlier in the day but struggled to gather bullish momentum. The dollar seems to have regathered its strength following the ECB President Lagarde's press conference, limiting the pair's upside.
Gold drops toward $1,840 amid rising US yields
Gold managed to erase a large portion of its daily losses and rose above $1,850 in the early American session. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staying in positive territory, however, XAU/USD reversed its direction and retreated to the $1,840 area.
Renowned technical analyst affirms Bitcoin price is about to rally
Bitcoin price could rebound from its recent slump and make a comeback assuming it does not get rejected at a key level, Benjamin Cowen, a leading analyst has said.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!