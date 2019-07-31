EUR/USD drops to fresh 2-year lows below 1.1100 as Fed cut rates as expected

Federal Reserve cuts rates by 25bp as expected, two FOMC members against the decision.

US Dollar rises across the board following the statement, DXY holds above 98.00.

The EUR/USD pair dropped from 1.1130 to 1.1084 hitting the lowest level since May 2017. Then it bounced to the 1.1100 area. Market volatility was high following the release of the FOMC statement.

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25bps as expected. It announced it will end the balance sheet reduction program in August, two months earlier. At the FOMC, two members (Rosengren and George) dissents from the decision, favoring a no cut.

The greenback rose across the board after the announcement, hitting fresh highs but the rally so far has been limited. Now traders await Fed’s Chair Powell press conference, to being in 20 minutes.

EUR/USD holds a bearish tone but so far it is still defending the 1.1100 area. A consolidation below would signal more losses ahead from a technical perspective. The next strong support is seen around 1.1060.

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.1138 Today Daily Change -0.0020 Today Daily Change % -0.18 Today daily open 1.1158 Trends Daily SMA20 1.1213 Daily SMA50 1.1241 Daily SMA100 1.1241 Daily SMA200 1.1306 Levels Previous Daily High 1.1162 Previous Daily Low 1.1132 Previous Weekly High 1.1226 Previous Weekly Low 1.1101 Previous Monthly High 1.1414 Previous Monthly Low 1.116 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.115 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1143 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1139 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1121 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.111 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1169 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.118 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1198



