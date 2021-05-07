EUR/USD: Downside pressure loses traction – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD could have now moved into a consolidative range between 1.2000 and 1.2130.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for EUR to test 1.1975 was incorrect as it rebounded strongly from 1.1991 (overnight high of 1.2071). The rebound has scope to extend to 1.2090 but in view of the overbought conditions, a sustained rise above this level is unlikely (next resistance is at 1.2130). Support is at 1.2045 followed by 1.2030.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “On Wednesday (05 May, spot at 1.2015), we noted that ‘downward momentum has improved and a break of 1.1975 would suggest EUR could weaken to 1.1920’. EUR rebounded strongly yesterday and 1.1975 remains intact. While our ‘strong resistance’ level at 1.2080 is not breached (high of 1.2071), downward pressure has more or less dissipated. In other words, the pullback in EUR that started early this week (see annotations in the chart below) is not ready to move lower in a sustained manner. From here, EUR is expected to trade within a range of 1.2000/1.2130.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2050 ahead of Lagarde, NFP
EUR/USD holds the higher ground above 1.2050 amid broad US dollar weakness. EU, US backs waiver of covid vaccine IP, Fedspeak push back tapering expectations. Markets turn cautious ahead of the crucial US NFP release. Lagarde’s speech awaited as well.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to test 1.3950 above 20-SMA
The GBP/USD pair is accumulating gains near 1.3900, a key psychological mark in the Asian session. The pair is moving in a close range of 30 pip, having traveled from the lows of 1.3887 to touch an intraday high of 1.3912. Interim resistance appears at 1.3920.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to test 1.3950 above 20-SMA
The GBP/USD pair is accumulating gains near 1.3900, a key psychological mark in the Asian session. The pair is moving in a close range of 30 pip, having traveled from the lows of 1.3887 to touch an intraday high of 1.3912. Interim resistance appears at 1.3920.
Dogecoin foothold might crumble before its upswing kicks in
Dogecoin price shows a healthy retracement into the immediate demand zone that stretches from $0.518 to $0.576. DOGE will most likely head toward the next area of support that ranges from $0.397 to $0.451.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March’s impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.