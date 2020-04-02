EUR/USD: Dollar remains bid as coronavirus reigns

COVID-19 continues to spread, intensifying fears of deeper economic contraction.

Dollar draws haven bids, keeping EUR/USD under pressure.

The US initial jobless claims data may bolster risk-off.

The American dollar is drawing bids for the fourth straight day, keeping EUR/USD on the defensive below 1.0950. The currency pair has erased more than 40 percent of the recent rise from 1.0636 to 1.1148 seen in the five trading days to March 27.

The dollar is pushing higher on lingering concerns that coronavirus outbreak, which is showing no signs of slowing down, will lead to a prolonged global economic recession. These fears kept the US stocks under pressure on Wednesday.

Wall Street dived 4% as President Trump warned America to brace for painful two weeks. Meanwhile, the White House projected that the coronavirus pandemic could claim 100,000 to 240,000 lives, even if social distancing guidelines are maintained.

Asian stocks followed suit and registered notable losses in early trade on Thursday. The risk-off sentiment, however, appears to have weakened at press time. Stocks in China, Hong Kong, and South Korea are now reporting gains alongside a 1.4 percent rise in the S&P 500 futures. If the European stocks open on a positive note, the downside move seen in EUR/USD may stall.

Focus on US initial jobless claims

Morgan Stanley analysts expect the official data, due at 12:30 GMT, to show the number of people filing first-time claims for state unemployment insurance exceeded 4.45 million in the week ended March 27 versus preceding week's figure of 3.283 million.

Risk-off will likely worsen, adding to bearish pressures around EUR/USD if the jobless claims blow past expectations. Apart from the weekly employment data, the pair could take cues from the US trade balance and factory orders, also scheduled for release during the North American trading hours. The European data calendar is light with just Eurozone Producer Price Index, due for release at 09:00 GMT.

Technical levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.0939 Today Daily Change -0.0023 Today Daily Change % -0.21 Today daily open 1.0962 Trends Daily SMA20 1.1046 Daily SMA50 1.0995 Daily SMA100 1.1049 Daily SMA200 1.1077 Levels Previous Daily High 1.1039 Previous Daily Low 1.0903 Previous Weekly High 1.1147 Previous Weekly Low 1.0636 Previous Monthly High 1.1497 Previous Monthly Low 1.0636 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0955 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0987 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0897 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0832 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0761 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1033 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1104 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1169



