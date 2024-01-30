EUR/USD: Dips to the low 1.0800 area continue to draw support – Scotiabank

EUR/USD trades off lows. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the world’s most popular currency pair outlook.
Undertone remains soft
The EUR/USD pair closed Monday’s session below the 200-Day Moving Average (1.0842) for the first time since early December. The 200-DMA had provided some semblance of support for the EUR over the past week.
EUR dips to the low 1.0800 area continue to draw support, however, and retracement support (50% Fibonacci of the EUR’s Q4 rally) sits at 1.0793, ahead of 1.0712 (61.8%).
Resistance is 1.0855/1.0860.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebound toward 1.0850 ahead of US data
EUR/USD gained traction and turned positive on the day at around 1.0850 following the upbeat Gross Domestic Product data from the Euro area. JOLTS Job Openings and January Consumer Confidence data will be featured in the US economic docket.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2700, focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD is posting moderate losses below 1.2700 in the European session on Tuesday. A cautious mood and a steady US Dollar are weighing on the pair. Investors prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of key US jobs and sentiment data.
Gold holds above $2,030 in choppy session
Gold price erased a large portion of its daily gains after meeting resistance near $2,040 in the European session on Tuesday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield struggling to gain traction ahead of US data, however, XAU/USD stays afloat above $2,030.
Bitcoin eyes comeback to $45,000 as buying power returns to exchanges
Bitcoin supply on exchanges has been on a consistent decline since the ETF approvals, driving an increase in stablecoin supply. Higher stablecoin supply signals an increase in buying power, supporting the thesis that the bull cycle still has legs.
US JOLTS Preview: Job openings expected to edge lower in December extending downtrend
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Tuesday by the BLS. The publication will provide data about the change in the number of job openings in December, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.