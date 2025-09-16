The Euro reaches fresh two-month highs at 1.1800, buoyed by US Dollar's weakness.

Hopes of a dovish turn by the Fed are weighing heavily on the US Dollar.

EUR/USD bulls are pushing against 1.1790, with the 1.1830 long-term high in focus.

EUR/USD has received an additional boost from an unexpected improvement in Germany's Economic Sentiment, which is helping the pair to consolidate above 1.1790, its highest levels since early July. Investors' expectations for a "dovish cut" by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday are boosting risk appetite and keeping the US Dollar on the back foot.



Data released by the German Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung revealed that investors are more optimistic about the economic outlook, although their feelings about the current economic situation deteriorated for the second consecutive month. Likewise, the Eurozone Sentiment Index brightened against expectations in September, following a significant deterioration in August.

Beyond that, the market keeps celebrating lower interest rates in anticipation. The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the Greenback against six major currencies, has dropped to nearly two-month lows, and Wall Street indexes rose to fresh record highs. In this context, risk appetite has offset concerns about French debt, and the Euro (EUR) has risen higher.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.39% -0.30% -0.25% -0.08% -0.04% 0.02% -0.41% EUR 0.39% 0.10% 0.02% 0.30% 0.40% 0.40% -0.01% GBP 0.30% -0.10% -0.04% 0.21% 0.31% 0.30% -0.12% JPY 0.25% -0.02% 0.04% 0.25% 0.29% 0.10% -0.10% CAD 0.08% -0.30% -0.21% -0.25% 0.04% 0.05% -0.33% AUD 0.04% -0.40% -0.31% -0.29% -0.04% 0.08% -0.41% NZD -0.02% -0.40% -0.30% -0.10% -0.05% -0.08% -0.37% CHF 0.41% 0.00% 0.12% 0.10% 0.33% 0.41% 0.37% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: Hopes of lower interest rates are weighing on the US Dollar

The US Dollar remains on its back foot as the market prices a quarter-point interest rate cut on Wednesday, coupled with a more dovish forward guidance. Investors are starting to think that the Fed is behind the curve and that it will be forced to accelerate its monetary easing cycle with a series of cuts over the next months.

The US Senate has confirmed Trump's former economic advisor, Stephen Miran, as Fed Governor, which grants the US president a dove loyalist on the board from this meeting on.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook will also be on the board at the upcoming two-day meeting, as the Federal Appeals Court has blocked President Trump's bid to fire her on an alleged mortgage fraud.

The German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index improved to 37.3 in September from 34.7 in August, against the market consensus of a decline to 27.3. The Current Situation Index, on the other hand, deteriorated to -76.4 from -68.6 in the previous month, beyond the -75 reading forecasted by market analysts.

In the Eurozone, September's ZEW Economic Sentiment Index has shown an unexpected improvement to 26.1 from 25.1. The consensus had anticipated a decline to 20.3.

Eurozone Industrial Production bounced up 0.3% in July following a June's 1-3% drop. Year-on-Year, factory activity accelerated 1.8% following an upwarddly revised 0.7% growth in June. The market's consensus pointed to 0.4% and 1.7% respective increases.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD extends gains to the 1.1800 area

EUR/USD continues to head north, as US Dollar weakness weighs more than the Eurozone's domestic issues, at least for now. Technical indicators show a solid bullish momentum, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 66 on the 4-hour chart.

Bulls have pierced the July 24 high at 1.1790, pushing the common currency to the 1.1800 area at the time of writing. Further up, the July 1 high is at 1.1830. A trend-based Fibonacci tool shows the 161.8% extension of the August 27- September 1 high, at 1.1885.

To the downside, a previous resistance is now acting as support at the 1.1750 area ahead of the September 12 low near 1.1700, and the ascending channel's bottom, now around 1.1690. Below here, the September 11 low near 1.1660 would come into view.

Economic Indicator ZEW Survey – Economic Sentiment The Economic Sentiment published by the Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung measures the institutional investor sentiment, reflecting the difference between the share of investors that are optimistic and the share of analysts that are pessimistic. Generally speaking, an optimistic view is considered as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, whereas a pessimistic view is considered as negative (or bearish). Read more. Last release: Tue Sep 16, 2025 09:00 Frequency: Monthly Actual: 37.3 Consensus: 27.3 Previous: 34.7 Source: ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research