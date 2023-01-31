EUR/USD has extended its up move after breaking above the December high of 1.0730. Economists at Société Générale note that the pair could target the 1.1040/1.1080 area.
Break of 1.0940 brings 1.1040/1.1080 in play
“Daily MACD has turned flattish and is at a much lower level as compared to the highs achieved in November denoting receding upward momentum. This is not a reversal signal however a pause is not ruled out.”
“December high of 1.0730 is near-term support.”
“In case the pair crosses 1.0940, the up move could extend towards 1.1040/1.1080 and April 2022 high of 1.1185.”
