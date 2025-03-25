Euro (EUR) fell for a 4 th consecutive session as tariff uncertainty bites. EUR was last seen trading at 1.0780 levels, OCBC's FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note.
Risks skewed to the downside in the interim
"German/European spending plans and hopes of a Ukraine peace deal are positive catalysts for EUR but given the sharp run-up in EUR, and ahead of reciprocal tariff risks on 2 Apr, we continue to caution for risk of near-term pullback. On tariffs, it remains uncertain in terms of timing on whether the 25% tariff on European auto and other products or the 200% tariff on European alcohol will be effective soon."
"Confirmation of the tariffs may see EUR dip, but the pullback may not translate into a larger decline. Instead, it may even be seen as a chance to buy dips, considering the emergence of new positive factors: potential Ukraine peace deal, expectations of defense spending (supportive of growth) and chance that ECB easing may slow."
"Bullish momentum on daily chart is fading while RSI fell. Risks skewed to the downside in the interim. That said bullish crossovers observed: 21 cut 200 DMA to the upside while 50 cuts 100 DMA to the upside. Bias to buy dips. Support here at 1.0700/20 levels (21, 200 DMAs, 50% fibo retracement of Oct high to Jan low). Resistance at 1.0950/70 levels (76.4% fibo, recent high), 1.1020 levels."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to reclaim 1.0800 after German sentiment data
EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight channel slightly below 1.0800 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from Germany showed that the IFO - Business Climate improved less than expected in March. In the second half of the day, consumer sentiment data from the US will be watched closely.
GBP/USD trades with caution above 1.2900, with eyes on tariffs, geopolitics
GBP/USD treads water above 1.2900 in Tuesday’s European session. The pair struggles amid a downbeat market mood as trades turn cautious amid a lack of clarity on US tariffs, anticipating the outcome of the US-Rusisa talks on Ukraine peace deal. US data and Fedspeak are also in focus.
Gold price trades with modest gains above $3,000; positive risk tone could cap gains
Gold price edges higher and snaps a three-day losing streak amid a softer USD. Bets that the Fed will resume its rate-cutting cycle soon also support the bullion. Traders now look to Tuesday’s US macro data and Fed speak for a fresh impetus.
Cronos rallies 17% ahead of its zkEVM v26 Mainnet upgrade
Cronos, the token for the Crypto.com platform, extends its gain by 17% and trades around $0.11 on Monday after surging nearly 18% the previous day.
Seven Fundamentals for the Week: Tariff news, fresh surveys, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge are eyed Premium
Reports and rumors ahead of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs announcement next week will continue moving markets. Business and consumer surveys will try to gauge where the US economy is heading. Core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is eyed late in the week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.