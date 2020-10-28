EUR/USD: Coronavirus fears and US election uncertainty add to pressures

EUR/USD is under pressure as Europe's coronavirus situation is deteriorating rapidly while uncertainty about the US elections is boosting the safe-haven dollar. Wednesday's 4-hour chart is painting a bearish picture, with another support line at risk, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam informs.
Key quotes
“Europe's largest countries are set to announce new measures as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are rising quickly, and the euro is suffering. French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to address the nation at 19:00 and possibly announce a month-long lockdown. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is also mulling new measures, potentially leaving schools open but shuttering other activities. The ‘locomotive’ of the eurozone has already been slowing down, and another setback is due.”
“Recent opinion polls have continued showing President Donald Trump trailing behind challenger Joe Biden, yet the surprise from four years ago is on investors' minds. Tighter polls in Florida and North Carolina, published on Tuesday, provide a reminder that the race is decided in several battleground states rather than at the national level. The Economist's model is showing Trump as having only a 5% chance of winning. The battle for the Senate is closer, with Dems' probability at around 73%. Control of the upper chamber is critical for passing a generous stimulus package that markets crave for.”
“Euro/dollar dropped below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the 4-hour chart and suffers from downside momentum. The Relative Strength Index is still above 30, thus outside oversold conditions.”
“Support awaits at 1.1745, which was a swing high in mid-October. It is followed by 1.1720, which was a low wing beforehand. The critical cushion is 1.1685, which is a double-bottom, last seen ten days ago. Resistance is at 1.1785, which provided support last week. It is followed by this week's stubborn cap of 1.1840, and then by 1.1880.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.
GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.
Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region
Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.
WTI slumps 4% to fresh three-week lows sub-$38 amid coronavirus fears
WTI dives on demand concerns as coronavirus cases surge in the EU. Potential lockdowns in Germany, France hit risk sentiment. API crude stocks build raise oversupply fears, EIA data in focus.