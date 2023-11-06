EUR/USD consolidates near multi-week top, remains below mid-1.0700s amid modest USD uptick

Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the Greenback is to the downside and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the EUR/USD pair. Moving ahead, marking participants now look to the release of the final Eurozone Services PMI, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce short-term trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.

The data reinforced market expectations the Federal Reserve (Fed) is likely to hold interest rates steady again at its December meeting and led to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on environment turns out to be another factor weighing on the safe-haven Greenback. That said, extremely oversold conditions on hourly charts hold back traders from placing fresh bearish bets around the USD.

In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, recovers a part of Friday's heavy losses to a six-week low touched in the aftermath of softer US monthly employment details. The popularly known NFP report showed that the US economy added only 150K jobs in October as compared to 180K anticipated and the previous month's reading was also revised down to 297K from 336K reported originally.

The EUR/USD pair oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Monday and consolidates last week's strong gains to its highest level since September 14 touched on Friday. Spot prices, however, remain below mid-1.0700s in the wake of a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.