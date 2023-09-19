EUR/USD consolidates in a range just below 1.0700, eyes Euro Zone CPI for some impetus

- EUR/USD lacks any firm intraday direction and oscillates in a range on Tuesday.
- Bets that the ECB is done hiking rates act as a headwind for the shared currency.
- Subdued US Dollar price action is seen as a key factor lending support to the pair.
- Traders seem reluctant and prefer to wait for the FOMC decision on Wednesday.
The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its recent recovery gains registered over the past two days and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade just below the 1.0700 round-figure mark and remain well within the striking distance of a six-month low touched in the aftermath of the dovish European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision last Thursday.
The ECB opted to hike rates for the 10th straight time, by 25 bps, taking its main rate to an all-time high level of 4% to counter stubbornly high inflation. In the accompanying monetary policy statement, the central bank, however, sent a clear message that the 14-month-long policy tightening cycle could have reached its peak already. Furthermore, the downgrading of CPI and GDP growth forecasts for the coming years – 2024 and 2025 – reaffirmed expectations that further hikes may be off the table for now. This, in turn, is seen acting as a headwind for the shared currency, though a softer tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD) continues to lend some support to the EUR/USD pair.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, remains depressed below its highest level since March set last week as traders seem reluctant to place fresh bullish bets ahead of the key central bank event risk. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and is widely expected to stand path. That said, the markets are still pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps lift-off by the end of this year. The bets were lifted by resilient US macro data released recently and still-sticky inflation, which should allow the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer.
Hence, investors will keep a close eye on the so-called ‘dot plot’ and inflation expectations. Apart from this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the post-meeting press conference will be scrutinized closely for fresh cues about the future rate-hike path. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the EUR/USD pair. Heading into the key central bank event risk, the final Euro Zone CPI print might provide some impetus ahead of the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts. The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.
Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Bearish traders, however, might wait for weakness below the 1.0635-1.0630 region before positioning for an extension of a two-month-old downtrend from the 1.1275 zone, or a 17-month top touched in July. The EUR/USD pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards challenging the YTD low, around the 1.0480 area set in January.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0693
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.0692
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0771
|Daily SMA50
|1.0924
|Daily SMA100
|1.0892
|Daily SMA200
|1.0829
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0699
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0655
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0769
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0632
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0682
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0672
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0638
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0621
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0726
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0753
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0700 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0700 in the American session on Tuesday. Disappointing housing data from the US weighed on the market sentiment, helping the US Dollar stage a rebound and causing the pair to start pushing lower.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2400 amid cautious market stance
GBP/USD reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2400 after spending the early European session above that level. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment, as reflected by falling US stocks, provide a boost to the USD and weighs on the pair ahead of the key central bank events.
Gold retreats toward $1,930 as US yields edge higher
Gold price lost its traction and retreated toward $1,930 after rising to the $1,940 area earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.3% in the early American session and didn't allow XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
XRP price fights risk of decline, sustains above $0.50 despite NYDFS action
XRP price sustained above critical support at $0.50, fueling a recovery in the altcoin. The recent bearish catalysts in the market threatened the asset’s recovery.
$1 billion convertible senior notes send NIO shares tumbling
Nio (NIO) stock has dropped 5.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday following the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) upstart’s announcement of $1 billion in senior convertible notes.