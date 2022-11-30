- The Euro climbed as the Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, took the stance.
- Fed’s Powell: “Makes sense to moderate pace of interest rate hikes.”
- Fed’s Powell opened the door for a 50bps rate hike in the December meeting.
The EUR/USD jumped from weekly lows of 1.0290 as the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that moderation in the speed of interest rate increases might come as soon as the next meeting. That said, the Euro (EUR) is climbing, while the US Dollar Index (DXY) turned negative, dropping 0.42%. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD remains volatile, trading within 1.0300/1.0380, as Powell continues.
In some of his remarks, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it “Makes sense to moderate pace of interest rate hikes,” adding that it could happen as soon as the December meeting. He said that the Federal Reserve has made substantial progress towards a “sufficiently restrictive policy,” though he added that there’s “more ground to cover.”
Powell added that rates are more likely to rise “somewhat higher” than what policymakers estimated at the September meeting. He emphasized that rates would need to be higher “for some time.” The Fed Chair reiterated that inflation remains “far too high,” and even though the October CPI report was a “welcome surprise,” he needs more evidence that inflation is actually “declining.”
Also read: Breaking: Fed chair Powell speech sends US Dollar lower
EUR/USD Market’s reaction
The EUR/USD initially dropped to 1.0307 and rallied sharply, towards 1.0376, still below the daily high of the day at around 1.0399. It should be noted that the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) sits around 1.0372, and so far, US Dollar (USD) buyers leaned on it, stalling the rally around the 1.0370 area.
EUR/USD 5-minute Chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0367
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1.0326
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0219
|Daily SMA50
|0.9977
|Daily SMA100
|1.0037
|Daily SMA200
|1.0379
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0394
|Previous Daily Low
|1.032
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0449
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0223
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0349
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0366
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0299
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0272
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0224
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0373
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0421
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0448
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
