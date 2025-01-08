1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Yesterday (07 Jan), when EUR was trading at 1.0380, we were of the view that ‘the near-term bias is tilted to the upside, even though any advance is likely part of a higher trading range of 1.0300/1.0465.’ We were also of the view that EUR ‘is unlikely to break clearly above 1.0465.’ Our view remains unchanged.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “Two days ago, EUR surged to 1.0436 before pulling back. Yesterday, we indicated that ‘although the sharp and swift rise appears to be running ahead of itself, there is scope for EUR to retest the 1.0435 level before a more sustained pullback can be expected.’ We added, ‘a clear break above 1.0435 seems unlikely.’ The subsequent price action aligned with our view as EUR rose to a high of 1.0434. EUR pulled back from the high, closing lower by 0.49% at 1.0339. There has been a slight increase in downward momentum, and today, EUR could edge lower and test 1.0320. The major support at 1.0300 is unlikely to come under threat. On the upside, resistance levels are at 1.0370 and 1.0395.”

The Euro (EUR) could edge lower and test 1.0320; the major support at 1.0300 is unlikely to come under threat. In the longer run, bias for EUR is tilted to the upside; any advance is likely part of a higher trading range of 1.0300/1.0465, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.