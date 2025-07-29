EUR/USD: Chance for EUR to test the 1.1540/1.1555 support zone before stabilisation – UOB Group

Outsized drop appears excessive, but there is a chance for EUR to test the 1.1540/1.1555 support zone before stabilisation can be expected. In the longer run, strong surge in downward momentum suggests EUR is likely to break the 1.1540/1.1555 support zone; the next level to watch is 1.1500, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
The next level to watch is 1.1500
24-HOUR VIEW: "When EUR was at 1.1755 in the early session yesterday, we highlighted the following: 'Upward momentum has increased slightly, and there is a chance for EUR to rise above 1.1775. The major resistance at 1.1795 is likely out of reach for now.' However, after edging to a high of 1.1772, EUR staged a dramatic reversal, as it nose-dived to a low of 1.1584. While the outsized drop appears excessive, there is a chance for EUR to test the 1.1540/1.1555 support zone before stabilisation can be expected. Resistance levels are at 1.1630 and 1.1660."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Our most recent narrative was from last Wednesday (23 Jul, spot at 1.1740), in which we indicated that the recent price action 'indicates further EUR strength, likely toward 1.1795.' After edging higher for a couple of days, EUR plunged unexpectedly in a sharp and abrupt reversal. EUR closed at 1.1588, down a substantial 1.29% — its second-largest one-day decline this year. The strong surge in downward momentum suggests EUR is likely to break the 1.1540/1.1555 support zone. The next level to watch is 1.1500. The strong downward momentum will remain intact as long as EUR holds below 1.1700 (‘strong resistance’ level)."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks below 1.1500 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD extends its daily slide toward 1.1450 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from the upbeat second-quarter GDP and ADP Employment Change data, forcing the pair to stay under bearish pressure ahead of the Fed policy announcements.
GBP/USD drops to fresh two-month low below 1.3300
GBP/USD comes under strong bearish pressure in the second half of the day and trades at its weakest level since May, below 1.3300. The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength on robust GDP and private sector employment data weighs heavily on the pair as focus shifts to the Fed decision.
Gold tests $3,300 as US yields rise ahead of Fed
Following the subdued action seen in the first half of the day, Gold turns south and trades near $3,300. Rising US Treasury bond yields following the strong US data releases cause XAU/USD to push lower. The Fed is widely anticipated to keep policy settings unchanged later in the day.
BoC set to keep interest rate on hold amid tariff uncertainty
The July meeting could be the fourth consecutive decision with rates at 2.75%. US tariffs would remain in the spotlight at Governor Macklem’s press conference. The Canadian Dollar maintains a positive tone vs. the US Dollar.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.