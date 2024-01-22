EUR/USD can push back above 1.1000 on any upside in European PMIs – SocGen

We’ll also get a look at PMI data for January, and from current depressed expectations, any upside in European PMIs can help the Euro push back above USD 1.1000. The same is true of any good news in UK data after last week’s horror show.

The Bank of Canada meets on Wednesday, and will do nothing but there too, any hints will prompt a reaction and the same will be true of the ECB on Thursday, where push-back against market pricing seems almost a done deal.

We also get the BoJ on Tuesday, where inaction is almost certain but a market reaction will be seen anyway. Any hint of concern about market distortion from yield curve control could trigger a sharp Yen rally, but complete silence could see another test of USD/JPY 150.00.

This week, the US calendar starts slowly with leading indicators today; a largely ignored series nowadays, but one warning of weakness ahead. The most-watched release will be the Q4 GDP report, where the consensus call is 2%.

The highlight this week will be central bank meetings in many parts of the world, including Japan and the Eurozone . US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will also be in focus. Kit Juckes, Chief Global FX Strategist at Société Générale, analyzes the FX market outlook.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.