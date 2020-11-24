EUR/USD: Bulls need a big beat on German IFO Expectations

- EUR/USD trades near 1.1850 versus 1.1833 in early Asia.
- Monday's price action shows indecision in the market place.
- A big beat on German IFO Expectations data is needed to force a bullish close.
The EUR/USD pair is in stasis, and the forward-looking German IFO Expectations index could provide a clear directional cue to the indecisive market.
Two-way business
The pair traded back and forth in the 1.18-1.1906 range on Monday, forming a daily candle with long upper wicks. That's a sign of indecision – both bulls and bears unwilling or unable to lead the price action.
A close above 1.1906 is now needed to put the bulls back into the driver's seat. Alternatively, acceptance under 1.18 would pave the way for a notable bearish move. The pair is currently trading near 1.1850, representing marginal gains on the day.
Focus on IFO
The German IFO Expectations index is seen falling to 93.5 in November from October's 95.00. The data is closely watched as an early indicator of current conditions and business expectations for the next six months, where firms rate the future outlook as better, same, or worse.
A big beat on expectations would alleviate fears of a double-dip recession and put a bid under the single currency, possibly lifting EUR/USD above Monday's high of 1.1906. Germany, the Eurozone's economic powerhouse, is struggling to contain the second wave of coronavirus and has imposed the economically-painful lockdown restrictions. As such, the odds of the IFO data missing forecasts are high. That would shift risk in favor of a drop below Monday's low of 1.18.
Apart from the IFO numbers, the pair could also take cues from the German third-quarter Gross Domestic Product, due at 07:00 GMT, and comments from European Central Bank member Schnabel.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1849
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.1838
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.179
|Daily SMA50
|1.1775
|Daily SMA100
|1.1744
|Daily SMA200
|1.1383
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1906
|Previous Daily Low
|1.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1894
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1814
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.184
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1865
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.179
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1742
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1684
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1896
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1954
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2002
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
