EUR/USD: Bid for fifth straight day ahead of Fed speak

- EUR/USD is on the offensive ahead of Powell's speech.
- Technical breakout and gold rally is likely fueling gains in EUR/USD.
- Fed's Powell may reinforce rate cut expectations.
EUR/USD is extending the four-day winning streak with markets offering US Dollars amid a rally in gold prices.
The currency pair is currently trading at 1.1408, the highest level since March 21, having witnessed a bullish breakout on technical charts earlier this week.
Gold jumped 1 percent in Asia and is now trading at the highest level since early 2013. Notably,
The yellow metal is reporting gains for the sixth straight session and is up more than 9 percent on a month-to-date basis.
The sustained rally in gold is likely leading to broad-based USD weakness. After all, gold is considered by many as a hard currency.
Looking forward, EUR/USD's impending move toward 1.16, as called by technical charts, will likely gather pace if the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) Chairman Powell reinforces rate cut expectations with dovish comments later today. The Chairman is scheduled to speak at 17:00 GMT.
It is worth noting that the Fed removed the word "patient" from its forward guidance last week, setting the stage for a rate cut later this year.
Apart from the Fed speak, the EUR traders will also take cues from a speech by the European Central Bank member De Guindos at 08:15 GMT, US housing data and consumer confidence and Fed's Bostic speech, due at 16:00 GMT.
Pivot levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1408
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.1398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1251
|Daily SMA50
|1.1221
|Daily SMA100
|1.1261
|Daily SMA200
|1.1351
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1404
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1367
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1378
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1181
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.139
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1381
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1376
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1353
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1339
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1413
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1427
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.145
GBP/USD undermines increasing odds for hard-Brexit while aiming 50-day SMA
Even with the UK PM candidate Boris Johnson reiterating his pledge to leave the EU on October 31, the GBP/USD pair continues to trade on the front foot near 1.2750 heading into the London open on Tuesday.
USD/JPY: Downside opening up towards 106.60 as US-Iran tensions flare up
USD/JPY remains heavily offered and extends the drop below 107.00, as the risk-off action in the Asian equities intensifies on escalating US-Iran tensions amid broad-based US dollar weakness.
Gold: On its way to $ 1450 amid escalating US-Iran tensions, weaker USD
The ongoing USD weakness and escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions offer fresh legs to the yellow metal’s surge to six-year tops. Gold prices are now testing the 1440 figure en route the key 1450 barrier.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.