EUR/USD: Better bid as Gilead coronavirus drug offers hope

- EUR/USD has erased a major portion of losses seen on Thursday.
- Dollar is being offered on promising signs for coronavirus treatment.
- Light data docket leaves the pair at the mercy of the broader market sentiment.
EUR/USD is reversing Thursday's losses as the greenback is on the offer amid risk-on triggered by renewed hopes for coronavirus treatment.
Euro gains 0.30%
The currency pair is trading at 1.0867 at press time, representing a 0.30% gain on the day, and has recovered nearly 50 percent of the decline from 1.0911 to 1.0817 seen Thursday.
The safe-haven American dollar is being offered across the board, as the US stock futures and the Asian equities are gaining altitude on optimism generated by the headline from STAT news that Gilead Sciences' experimental drug remdesivir is seeing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms associated with the coronavirus.
Tentative steps to reopen the economy announced by the US President Donald Trump may be adding to bullish pressures around equities. It's worth noting that China reported a bigger-than-expected 6.8% contraction in the gross domestic product for the first quarter during the Asian trading hours. However, Gilead news overshadowed the dismal data and kept risk assets buoyed.
The market mood is likely to stay pro-risk in Europe. As a result, EUR/USD could continue to gain altitude. On the data front, the Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) is due for release, while the US data calendar is light with just Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count number expected to hit the wires at 17:00 GMT.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0867
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.084
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0901
|Daily SMA50
|1.0963
|Daily SMA100
|1.1032
|Daily SMA200
|1.1055
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0911
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0817
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0952
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0768
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1497
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0853
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0875
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0761
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0706
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0895
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0951
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.099
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
