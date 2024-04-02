EUR/USD attracts some sellers near 1.0730, eyes on Fedspeaks

- EUR/USD trades on a weaker note for the fourth consecutive day near 1.0730 on Tuesday.
- The US Manufacturing PMI climbed to 50.3 in March against 47.8 in the previous reading, better than expected.
- ECB’s Stournaras said it could cut rates by a total of 100 basis points this year.
The EUR/USD pair remains under selling pressure, reaching nearly weekly lows of 1.0730 on Tuesday during the early Asian trading hours. The uptick of the US Dollar Index (DXY) above the 105.00 mark and higher US Treasury bond yields weigh on the major pair. Many Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, including Michelle Bowman, Loretta Mester, John Williams, and Mary Daly are set to speak later on Tuesday.
The US manufacturing activity in March has entered an expansion phase for the first time in nearly 18 months with increased production and new orders, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday. The Manufacturing PMI climbed to 50.3 in March from 47.8 in the previous reading, above the market consensus of 48.4. The US Dollar gains traction following the upbeat US Manufacturing PMI. Investors have priced in nearly 61% odds of the Fed cutting rates by 25 basis points (bps) in June, up from 55.2 before the data release, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Across the pond, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said on Saturday that the central bank could lower its key interest rate before the US Fed. Additionally, the ECB policymaker Yannis Stournaras stated that the ECB could possibly cut rates by a total of 100 basis points this year, but there is still no consensus on that. Stournaras said last week that the central had no reason to wait for the Fed to cut rates first. The dovish comments from the ECB policymakers exert some selling pressure on the Euro (EUR) and act as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair.
Market players will watch the HCOB manufacturing PMI for Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and the Eurozone. The preliminary Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for March will be closely watched by traders on Wednesday. On Friday, attention will shift to US Nonfarm Payrolls.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0737
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.0743
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0868
|Daily SMA50
|1.0832
|Daily SMA100
|1.0877
|Daily SMA200
|1.0835
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0799
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0731
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0864
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0768
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0981
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0757
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0773
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0717
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.069
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0649
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0784
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0826
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0852
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
