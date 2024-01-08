EUR/USD attracts some buyers to the mid-1.0900s, investors await Eurozone Retail Sales data

The EUR/USD pair attracts some buyers during the early Asian session on Monday. The major pair bounces off the multi-week lows of 1.0876 and hovers around 1.0948, up 0.09% on the day. The Federal Reserve's (Fed) pivot is supported by a moderating of inflation but not necessarily by aggressive rate cuts. Investors will take more cues from the US inflation data on Thursday for additional evidence of price pressures. The market estimated the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) to show an increase of 3.2% YoY, while the Core CPI is forecast to ease to 3.8% YoY. The US labor data on Friday cast doubt on the expectations of the financial markets that the Fed would begin interest rate cuts in March. The Labor Department revealed on Friday that US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by 216,000 jobs in December from 173,000 in November, above the market consensus of 170,000. Investors will focus on the November Eurozone Retail Sales on Monday, which is projected to show -0.3% MoM versus 0.1% in October, while the annual rate is expected at -1.5% from -1.2% in October. Nonetheless, the downbeat German Retail Sales last week point to downside risks here. On Friday, the German Retail Sales for November came in worse than expected, falling to 2.4% YoY from a 0.1% drop in the previous reading. The monthly figure arrived at -2.5% MoM versus 1.1% prior. Additionally, the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices for December grew 2.9% YoY from the previous reading of 2.4%, while the Core figure rose 3.4% YoY versus 3.6% prior. Both figures were weaker than the estimation. Market participants will keep an eye on the German Trade Balance and Eurozone Retail Sales for November, due on Monday. Later this week, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be released on Thursday, and the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for December will be due on Friday. These data could give a clear direction to the EUR/USD pair .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.