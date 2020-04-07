EUR/USD Asia Price Forecast: Euro parked below the 1.0900 handle vs. US dollar

EUR/USD rebounded from the April’s lows while now trading just below the 1.0900 figure.

The retracement up can extend towards 1.0970 and 1.1044 price levels.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is bouncing from the 1.0800 figure while trading below the main DMA (daily simple moving average) as DXY (US dollar index) is taking a breather on Tuesday.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

EUR/USD is trading just below the1.0920 resistance near the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart as the quote rebounded from the April’s lows. A bull breakout beyond the above-mentioned level should lead to further gains towards the 1.0970 and 1.1044 price levels while support can emerge near the 1.0885, 1.0839 and 1.0800 levels.

Resistance: 1.0920, 1.0970, 1.1044

Support: 1.0885, 1.0839, 1.0800

Additional key levels