EUR/USD appreciated by 2.1% to 1.0940 so far in July from its trendline support near 1.07, DBS senior FX strategist Philip Wee.
A significant trendline resistance at 1.0970
“This month’s rally was attributed to the European Central Bank’s signal at its forum in Sintra (on July 2) for a pause at today’s governing council meeting (which it did) vs. more Fed officials opening the door for a rate cut this year on US inflation resuming its decline amid over the rise in the unemployment rate.”
Politically, the Euro (EUR) was relieved that the far-right National Rally party fell to third position in the second round of the French elections despite its outsized gains in the first round. However, EUR/USD is coming up against a significant trendline resistance of around 1.0970. EUR is feeling the drag from some unwinding of yen carry trades.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to daily lows and challenges 1.0900 post-Lagarde
EUR/USD maintains its bearish bias and declines toward 1.0900 after the ECB left no room for surprises at its event, holding key rates unchanged. Meanwhile, President Lagarde said inflation in the region is expected to hit the 2% goal in H2 2025.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive in the sub-1.3000 region
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.3000 in the American session on Thursday. The US Dollar benefits from the souring market mood and makes it difficult for the pair to build on its weekly gains.
Gold looks bid near $2,470 on steady ECB
The precious metal maintains its bullish bias near the $2,470 region in the wake of the ECB’s decision to keep its policy rates intact at its gathering on Thursday.
Billionaire Mark Cuban highlights Silicon Valley's increasing support for former President Trump as a “Bitcoin Play”
Bitcoin (BTC) faces resistance and stalls at around the $65,000 mark on Thursday, while on-chain data indicate a rise in holdings among short-term investors, coupled with a slight increase in inflows at US spot Bitcoin ETFs.
What the US election could mean for deficits, debt and the yield curve
Government borrowing and the national debt are barely getting a mention in the US election campaign, yet a failure to change trajectory risks further debt downgrades, more market volatility and higher borrowing costs.