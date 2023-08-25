EUR/USD approaches key support near 1.0760, German data, ECB vs. Fed play at Jackson Hole eyed

- EUR/USD renews 10-week low amid broad US Dollar strength.
- Second-rank ECB, Fed officials seem struggling to defend hawkish policy bias but comparatively better US data weighs on Euro.
- Final readings of German Q2 GDP, IFO figures for August and US consumer sentiment numbers will decorate calendar.
- Hawkish comments from ECB’s Lagarde will be weighed against recession concerns, Fed’s Powell can fuel Greenback by defying rate cuts.
EUR/USD takes offers to refresh 2.5-month low near 1.0780 heading into Friday’s European session as market players await Jackson Hole speeches from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell. Apart from the pre-event anxiety, the recently upbeat US economic concerns and comparatively more hawkish Fed talks, as well as an absence of recession woes in the US, also add strength to the Greenback and weigh on the Euro pair.
Earlier in the day, ECB policymaker and Bundesbank Chief Joachim Nagel joined Croatian National Bank Governor and the ECB Board Member Boris Vujčić to defend the hawkish bias about the bloc’s central bank. However, fears of economic stagnation were cited to highlight the data dependency, which in turn favored the Euro bears.
On the other hand, former St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and the current Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins appeared hawkish in their speeches at the Jackson Hole interviews. Though, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker teased an end of the rate hike trajectory and prod the Greenback buyers during the initial hours of the day.
However, the fresh run-up in the US Treasury bond yields toward the multi-year high marked on Tuesday underpins the fresh US Dollar run-up as market players anticipate Fed Chair Powell to push back against the rate cut bias and defend the “higher for longer” rates.
Additionally, upbeat details of the US Durable Goods Orders for July and firmer mid-tier activity data, as well as employment clues, also allowed the US Dollar Index to reverse the pullback from 11 weeks marked on Wednesday.
Against this backdrop, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rises to a fresh high since June 07, to 104.28 by the press time, after jumping the most in a month to renew the multi-day peak the previous day. That said, S&P 500 Futures remain depressed around 4,385 after falling the most since December 2022 the previous day, while the US 10-year Treasury bond yields reverse the previous pullback from the highest level since 2007, up two basis points (bps) to 4.25% by the press time.
Moving forward, the final readings of Germany’s second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will precede the nation’s IFO sentiment data for August to entertain the EUR/USD traders. Following that, the mid-tier US sentiment and inflation clues will also entertain the intraday traders.
Above all, speeches from ECB’s Lagarde and Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be crucial to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
An ascending support line from March 15, close to 1.0765 by the press time, appears the key support for the EUR/USD bear to break to keep the reins. Otherwise, the oversold RSI may play its role and trigger a corrective bounce toward the 200-DMA, close to 1.0805 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0781
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27%
|Today daily open
|1.081
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.093
|Daily SMA50
|1.098
|Daily SMA100
|1.0929
|Daily SMA200
|1.0801
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0877
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0805
|Previous Weekly High
|1.096
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0845
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0832
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0849
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0785
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0759
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0713
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0856
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0902
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0928
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0800 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0800 on Friday’s European morning. The US Dollar attracts safe-haven flows, as investors turn cautious ahead of the speeches from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde at the Jackson Hole Symposium. German IFO coming up next.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2550, Powell eyed
GBP/USD is losing ground toward 1.2550 in the European morning. The pair respects the broad US Dollar strength ahead of the central bankers’ showdown at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium. Reduced bets for a 6% BoE peak rate also add to the weight on Cable.
Gold could revisit $1,900 area on hawkish Jerome Powell speech
Gold price is taking a breather early Friday, consolidating a four-day uptrend to two-week highs of $1,923 set on Thursday. The United States Dollar (USD) is taking charge amid risk-aversion, extending its previous rally, helped by the renewed strength in the US Treasury bond yields.
Breaking: Coinbase BASE-based Magnet Finance rugpulls users for $5.67 million
Magnate Finance refers to itself as a novel lending protocol on Coinbase’s BASE chain. The protocol amassed $5.67 million in crypto assets locked on its platform since its launch on August 4, according to DeFiLlama.
Market jitters ahead of Jackson Hole
The main event today will be the US Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium where Powell will deliver his speech 16:05 CET. This is an opportunity the chairman has previously used to correct market views, for example last year. ECB president Lagarde will speak at 21:00 CET.