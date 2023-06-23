A relatively more hawkish ECB, with more work to do in taming inflation, could bring about some upside in the EUR vs the USD in H2 2023. However, given that economic data surprises in the Euro-area are turning negative relative to the US, we believe that any upside in the EUR will be capped at 1.12 in Q3. We also think that any rally in the EUR will likely be driven by USD-related factors.

In contrast with market expectations of 20 bps of cuts for the fed funds rates by year-end, there are no cuts priced in for the ECB until early 2024. This suggests that the ECB’s easing cycle will be later and shallower than the US Fed’s, which is supportive of the EUR over the medium term.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.