EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid notable USD supply, ahead of PMIs

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • EUR/USD extend the rebound towards 1.1750 as USD keeps falling.
  • Risk-on mood, virtual Jackson Hole event weigh on the dollar.
  • Focus shifts to US PPI, Jobless Claims for fresh impetus.

EUR/USD is looking to extend its recovery from nine-month troughs towards 1.1750, as the selling pressure around the US dollar remains unabated amid a risk-friendly environment, starting out a big week.

The risk sentiment has turned in favor of the optimists, as the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium going virtual may have reduced the tapering expectation, reinforced by the FOMC July meeting’s minutes released last week. The upbeat market mood has taken the wind out of the recent US dollar rally.

Further, the covid vaccine optimism combined with Australia and New Zealand reviewing their covid strategies has given a sense of encouragement across the Asian traders amid rising Delta covid variant concerns.

Meanwhile, attention now shifts towards the Euro area Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports for fresh light on the bloc’s economic recovery. Later in the day, the US Markit PMIs will also hog some limelight ahead of the Durable Goods Orders data and Fed Symposium due later this week.

EUR/USD technical outlook

From a near-term technical perspective, EUR/USD’s daily chart shows that the bulls are heading towards the August 18 highs of 1.1742 on their recovery mode.

Buying interest is likely to accelerate above the latter calling for a test of the bearish 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.1781.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing north while below the midline, suggesting that the road to recovery could be bumpy.

EUR/USD: Daily chart

Alternatively, if the price faces rejection near 1.1750 levels, then the downside could resume towards the multi-month lows of 1.1664.

Ahead of that the 1.1700 round number could challenge the bearish commitments.

EUR/USD: Additional levels to consider

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1723
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 1.1698
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1784
Daily SMA50 1.1839
Daily SMA100 1.196
Daily SMA200 1.2008
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1704
Previous Daily Low 1.1664
Previous Weekly High 1.1801
Previous Weekly Low 1.1664
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1752
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1689
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1679
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1673
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1648
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1632
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1713
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1729
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1754

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

