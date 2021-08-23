EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid notable USD supply, ahead of PMIs

- EUR/USD extend the rebound towards 1.1750 as USD keeps falling.
- Risk-on mood, virtual Jackson Hole event weigh on the dollar.
- Focus shifts to US PPI, Jobless Claims for fresh impetus.
EUR/USD is looking to extend its recovery from nine-month troughs towards 1.1750, as the selling pressure around the US dollar remains unabated amid a risk-friendly environment, starting out a big week.
The risk sentiment has turned in favor of the optimists, as the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium going virtual may have reduced the tapering expectation, reinforced by the FOMC July meeting’s minutes released last week. The upbeat market mood has taken the wind out of the recent US dollar rally.
Further, the covid vaccine optimism combined with Australia and New Zealand reviewing their covid strategies has given a sense of encouragement across the Asian traders amid rising Delta covid variant concerns.
Meanwhile, attention now shifts towards the Euro area Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports for fresh light on the bloc’s economic recovery. Later in the day, the US Markit PMIs will also hog some limelight ahead of the Durable Goods Orders data and Fed Symposium due later this week.
EUR/USD technical outlook
From a near-term technical perspective, EUR/USD’s daily chart shows that the bulls are heading towards the August 18 highs of 1.1742 on their recovery mode.
Buying interest is likely to accelerate above the latter calling for a test of the bearish 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.1781.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing north while below the midline, suggesting that the road to recovery could be bumpy.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Alternatively, if the price faces rejection near 1.1750 levels, then the downside could resume towards the multi-month lows of 1.1664.
Ahead of that the 1.1700 round number could challenge the bearish commitments.
EUR/USD: Additional levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1723
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1.1698
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1784
|Daily SMA50
|1.1839
|Daily SMA100
|1.196
|Daily SMA200
|1.2008
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1704
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1664
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1801
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1664
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1689
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1679
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1673
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1648
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1632
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1713
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1729
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1754
