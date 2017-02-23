EUR/USD a test of 1.0450 appears less likely now – UOB

EUR/USD a test of 1.0450 appears less likely now – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
A potential visit to the mid-1.0400s seems to have run out steam for the time being, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
“We highlighted last Friday that “only a move back above 1.0620 would indicate that the immediate downward pressure has eased”.
“EUR hit a high of 1.0617 during NY hours but eased off from there. However, the pull-back from the top is clearly lacking in momentum and while the immediate pressure is still on the downside, the odds for another leg lower to 1.0450/55 are not high (last week’s 1.0590/95 is already a very strong support)”.
“Key short-term resistance remains at 1.0620 for now”.
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|High
|4H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|High
|1D
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low