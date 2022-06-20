EUR/USD is seen at risk of a lengthier consolidation phase. Notwithstanding, economists at Credit Suisse stay negative for an eventual sustained break below the 2017 and YTD lows at 1.0350/41.
EUR/USD to suffer an eventual break below 1.0350/41 for a fall to parity
“We see increasing risk for a lengthier consolidation phase. A close above the 13-day exponential average at 1.0555 can add weight to this view for a recovery back to what we continue to see as more important resistance, starting at 1.0627 and stretching up to the 55-day average at 1.0652, which we continue to look to cap on a closing basis.”
“Only above 1.0774/88 would mark a ‘double bottom’ base and a more significant move higher.”
“Support is seen at 1.0470 initially, then 1.0445, below which should clear the way for a retest of 1.0358/41. An eventual break below here should act as the catalyst for a resumption of the core downtrend with support seen next at 1.0217/09 and eventually parity/0.99.”
