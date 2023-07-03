EUR/USD: 1.0998 to cap for a test of key uptrend support from September last year at 1.0778 – Credit Suisse

Economists at Credit Suisse continue to look for EUR/USD to hold below retracement resistance at 1.0998 for a test of its uptrend from last September at 1.0778
EUR/USD is in the process of constructing a major top
EUR/USD has been capped at the 78.6% retracement of the 2022/2023 fall at 1.0998, now also the location of near-term downtrend and with the 10yr US/Germany bond yields spread seen in the process of constructing a large base we believe EUR/USD may be in the process of building a large top.
We take a negative bias looking for a fall back to the low of last week at 1.0835 initially, then a test of the uptrend from last September at 1.0778/74. A break below this latter area is needed to add weight to a topping story for a test of the 1.0732 next, then the 1.0634 May low.
Resistance is seen at 1.0934/43 initially, with 1.0998 ideally capping on a closing basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
