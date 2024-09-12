The ECB announces its rates decision today at 1415CET. The deposit rate is widely expected to be cut by 25bp to 3.50%, while in a technical adjustment, the Main Refinancing Rate will be cut by 60bp, ING’s FX strategist Chris Turner notes.
EUR/USD to enjoy a modest bounce towards the 1.1080 area
“Our core view today is that the ECB will not offer the market enough information (be it forward guidance or new economic forecasts) to justify the roughly 11bp of easing priced in for the 17 October meeting. Our house view remains 25bp rate cuts today and 12 December. If we're right, EUR/USD should be able to enjoy a modest bounce towards the 1.1080 area.”
“Elsewhere, we have a speech from outgoing Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan at 1625CET today. He's speaking at a Swiss Bankers Association event. It is not clear he will stray near monetary policy in his speech, but we are very surprised to see the market pricing 32bp of rate cuts for the 26 September meeting.”
“We very much doubt it would be cut by more than 25bp since with an already very low policy rate (1.25%) it has far less room to cut. In addition, the economy has been performing quite well. EUR/CHF could rally today if the short end of the euro curve backs up on the ECB today. But we imagine it would meet sellers against in the 0.9450 area.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.1000 ahead of ECB policy announcements
EUR/USD is gyrating in a tight range above 1.1000 in Asian trading on Thursday. Traders assess the latest US CPI inflation data, bracing for the ECB policy announcements amid a positive risk sentiment and sustained US Dollar strength.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3050, US data in focus
GBP/USD is recovering from three-week lows to trade near 1.3050 in the European morning on Thursday. The pair is underpinned by persisting risk flows and a pause in the US CPI-led Dollar rebound. The focus now shifts to the US PPI inflation data.
Gold price struggles to capitalize on modest intraday uptick amid stronger US Dollar
Gold price (XAU/USD) trims a part of its modest intraday gains, albeit manages to hold its neck comfortably above the $2,500 psychological mark through the early European session on Thursday.
European Central Bank widely expected to cut interest rates in September
The European Central Bank is expected to cut key rates by 25 bps at the September policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde’s presser and updated economic forecasts will be closely scrutinized for fresh policy cues.
Uniswap price is poised for a rally if it breaks above the ascending triangle pattern
Uniswap price trades inside an ascending triangle pattern; a breakout signals a rally ahead. This bullish move is further supported by UNI’s on-chain data, which shows a negative Exchange Flow Balance and decreasing exchange supply, hinting at a rally ahead.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.