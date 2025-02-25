"The shift by US Presidential Trump on Ukraine and on European defence guarantees highlights Europe’s vulnerability on this front. We continue to see risk of EUR/USD moving lower into the middle of the year. That said, we favour selling EUR/JPY and look for a break of the EUR/JPY 155 level on a 1-to-3-month view."

"Although the USD’s weakness can be explained by a change in the market’s focus regarding the inflation and growth risks that face the US economy, the outlook for the EUR continues to be clouded by structural issues within the Eurozone that are hampering growth combined with fresh concerns about defence."

"Although EUR/USD is trading comfortably off this year’s lows, it has struggled to hold on to breaks above the 1.05 level. A soft EUR is likely to be welcomed by European exporters. We continue to expect the EUR to be a poor performer this year."

The USD may be the worst performing G10 currency in the year to date, but the EUR is struggling to leverage significantly from the greenback’s softer tone. Measured since the start of February, the single currency is the second worst performing G10 currency after the USD, Rabobank's FX analyst Jane Foley notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.