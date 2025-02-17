EUR: The focus on the run-up to the weekend elections in Germany – ING

There is a lot of soul-searching underway in European capitals as leaders come to terms with last week's shock new direction for US foreign policy. Having been shut out of negotiations in Saudi Arabia this week, European leaders are meeting in Paris to define a position. One of the big questions will be what to do about defense spending, ING’s FX analysts Chris Turner notes.
EUR/USD set to be back at 1.03 in a month's time
"If so, that should mean higher long-term European interest rates, and perhaps there were some early signs of that on Friday when European bond yields did not follow US Treasury yields lower on the softer US retail sales data. While moves towards a ceasefire in Ukraine have been helping EUR/USD at the margin, the prospect of increased US isolationism certainly does not look a positive for the euro."
"And a much higher EUR/USD from here probably requires a conviction on some much softer US activity data – a conviction we do not have. We remain of the view that this EUR/USD correction will probably peter out somewhere in the 1.0535/75 area and stick with the view that EUR/USD will be back at 1.03 in a month's time."
"On the eurozone calendar this week are consumer confidence on Thursday and the flash February PMIs on Friday. The focus will also be on the run-up to the weekend elections in Germany, where a very tight result and a delay in forming a coalition would likely be seen as a euro negative given the lack of leadership in Europe currently."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.0500 amid light trading
EUR/USD struggles to capitalize on recent upside and oscillates in a narrow range below 1.0500 in European trading on Monday. However, the pair's downside remains cushioned by persistent US Dollar weakness and an upbeat mood. Focus shifts to central bank talks.
GBP/USD ranges near 1.2600 as US Dollar steadies
GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.2600 in the early European session on Monday. The pair stays support amid a subdued US Dollar price action following Friday's disappoining US Retail Sales data. Thin trading is likely to extend as US markets are closed in observance of Presidents' Day.
Gold: Bulls have the upper hand near $2,900 amid trade war fears and weaker USD
Gold regained positive traction on Monday amid sustained USD weakness. Concerns about Trump’s tariffs further benefit the safe-haven XAU/USD pair. The fundamental and technical setup underpin prospects for additional gains.
Cardano set for 20% rally as bullish bets increase
Cardano price extends its rally on Monday after gaining more than 13% last week. On-chain metrics suggest a bullish picture as ADA’s long-to-short ratio reached the highest level in over a month.
Tariffs likely to impart a modest stagflationary hit to the economy this year
The economic policies of the Trump administration are starting to take shape. President Trump has already announced the imposition of tariffs on some of America's trading partners, and we assume there will be more levies, which will be matched by foreign retaliation, in the coming quarters.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.