The Riksbank maintained its dovish stance today, affirming it expects to keep rates unchanged at least until the end of its forecast horizon (Q3 2024). EUR/SEK has seen some small upside pressure since the announcement, but economists at TD Securities do expect a major move higher from here.
The Riksbank has presented an unchanged policy stance
“The Riksbank maintained its dovish stance today. Policymakers kept rates on hold at 0.00%, and declared it expects to remain at zero through at least the end of its forecast horizon (Q3 2024). The Riksbank also kept up its pledge to cut the repo rate if inflation prospects weaken further. Importantly, the tail risk we noted that the Riksbank could signal it was open to a long-dated rate hike did not materialize.
“Ultimately, we think that the reasonably upbeat macro picture will allow the Riksbank to raise rates earlier than it currently expects. We currently pencil this in for 2023.”
“We have seen a small degree of upside pressure on EUR/SEK in the wake of today's announcement. Anyone contemplating the Riksbank could also take a step in a more hawkish direction has been slightly disappointed. Looking forward however, we do expect a major move higher from here.”
“With risk appetite still otherwise well-supported, the heavy data schedule between now and tomorrow's NFP should help keep things under wraps for now. We think the 10.17/20 area should cap squeezes for now as the cross has already had a decent clear-out move over the last week or two.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1850 on ongoing dollar strength
EUR/USD stays heavy for the fourth consecutive day around 1.1850 amid ongoing dollar strength, underpinned by Fed hawkishness and upbeat US data. Concerns about the virus and manufacturing PMIs are in focus.
GBP/USD hits 10-week low on dollar strength, UK data miss
GBP/USD has dipped 1.3785, falling to the lowest since mid-April. The UK Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 63.9 while BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey vowed to act if inflation remains high. The dollar remains strong across the board.
XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited
Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
BTC prepares to retest $40,000, altcoins wait with bated breath
Bitcoin price is declining in search of a support barrier that might kick-start a 20% rally. Ethereum price retraces, promptly following the pioneer cryptocurrency. Ripple price is heading lower to retest the range low at $0.65.
Apple watch looks on time for a break of $137 and then record highs
Apple stock is on course to break through resistance at $137. AAPL has been trending nicely from low $120's in May. Futures point to a positive open for stocks.