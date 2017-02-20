EUR/SEK poised for further downside – Danske Bank

Senior Analyst at Danske Bank Stefan Mellin sees the Swedish Krona slowly appreciating in the next months.

“We think that the Riksbank remains too optimistic on inflation and if it decides to end QE this summer, which we believe, it may want to delay hikes instead in order to mitigate excessive SEK appreciation and keep inflation expectations close to target”.

“We still do not see a first hike before well into next year. The macro backdrop and valuation still suggests that EURSEK will head lower, but when considering the likely Riksbank reaction over the coming months, we have a relative flat forecast trajectory. We forecast EUR/SEK at 9.40 in 3M”.