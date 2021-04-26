EUR/SEK: Krona upside lies ahead despite no help from the Riksbank – ING

Economists at ING expect the Swedish central bank to continue signalling that interest rates will stay flat for years to come, despite the latest wave of covid proving to be less economically damaging than first thought. Still, prospects of improved global growth bode well for the krona in the coming months.
Krona upside ahead despite central bank caution
“The April Riksbank meeting should be a non-event for Sweden's krona. The Riksbank is set to remain cautious and look through the temporary increase in CPI in coming months, reiterating no change in interest rates over the monetary policy horizon. All of this is expected and should have a negligible impact on SEK.”
“Although the Riksbank won’t be acting as a tailwind for the currency (unlike the Norges Bank in relation to Norway's krone), we remain constructive on the krona and expect EUR/SEK to push below 10.00 level by summer this year.”
“As the eurozone economy continues its recovery and starts to catch up with the US, the subsequent, more synchronised, global recovery in the second half of the year should benefit SEK (as the Swedish economy is levered to global growth).”
“We also note that EUR/SEK above 10.00 means that the krona remains undervalued vs the euro, suggesting some upside for the currency in coming months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs after German data misses
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21 after the German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. Earlier, the euro advanced amid Europe's progress on vaccines and an upbeat market mood. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.39 on risk-on mood
GBP/USD is rising above 1.39 as the safe-haven dollar retreats amid optimism about a vaccine-led recovery. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism and shrugs off doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
XAU/USD holds steady around $1,780, lacks follow-through
Sustained USD selling assisted gold to regain positive traction on the first day of a new week. A modest pickup in the US bond yields, the underlying bullish tone might cap the commodity. Investors look forward to the release of US Durable Goods Orders for a fresh trading impetus.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?