EUR/SEK: Global recovery hopes to underpin the krona – CIBC

The SEK has gone from the strongest performing major currency versus both the USD and EUR in 2020, to something of an also-ran, after a lacklustre Q1. In the view of economists at CIBC Capital Markets, the longer-term outlook remains relatively constructive despite current covid concerns, which are set to weigh on near-term SEK sentiment.
Global recovery hopes to support SEK ahead
“Forward-looking survey data continues to imply that activity should remain well supported, especially as we move towards H2. Of course as a small open economy, reliant upon both global trade and the performance of the German economy in particular, any signs of the eurozone recovery being materially delayed risk weighing on the SEK.”
“The extension of the lockdown and near-term corporate dividend outflows provides near-term SEK headwinds, indeed, we have tempered relative outperformance versus the EUR over the forecast profile. However, with the global economy still set to register a strong rebound in 2021, we still retain a constructive long-term SEK bias.”
“An uptick in activity into late Q2, allied to the monetary policy stability, despite the central bank holding out additional easing if necessary, maintains a bias towards SEK gains.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
