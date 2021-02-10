EUR/SEK: Cautious Riksbank unlikely to halt krona’s strength in 2021 – ING

The Swedish Riksbank has framed its first meeting of the year with a cautious tone. While modestly surprising the market, the bias coming from the meeting is not enough, on its own, to push EUR/SEK below the 10.00 level. Economists at ING expect the pair to trade around 10.10 in the coming days.
Key quotes
“A further extension to the quantitative easing programme is possible later in the year, particularly if the downside risks surrounding the virus materialise - though a return to negative rates remains unlikely.”
“With the central bank striking a balancing act between a somewhat improved economic outlook, and inherent caution, the knee-jerk reaction saw the krona strengthen as some market participants had been entertaining the idea of more asset purchases, particularly after the Riksbank's dovish surprise at its November meeting.”
“For the EUR/SEK to break below 10.00, we need to see the 2Q economic recovery in the eurozone and Sweden, which will then benefit cyclical currencies such as SEK.”
“Near-term, we expect EUR/SEK to continue hovering around the 10.10 gravity line, with the next leg of SEK strength likely coming in 2Q, rather than in coming days.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds high ground above 1.21 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD has been holding onto its gains above 1.21, as the dollar remains on the back foot. Investors remain upbeat about US fiscal stimulus while shrugging off Europe's slow vaccination campaign. US inflation and Fed Chair Powell's speech are awaited.
Dogecoin fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing
Dogecoin has been the most significant contributor to the crypto-related chatter on various social media channels. The ‘Meme Coin’ rallied again, surpassing the previous record high, and achieved a new all-time high of $0.089.
XAU/USD clings to gains near $1845 region
Gold edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday amid softer USD. The upbeat market mood, an uptick in the US bond yields kept a lid on any further gains. Investors now look forward to the US consumer inflation figures for some trading impetus.
US Consumer Price Index January Preview: Can consumer demand spur prices?
Inflation is expected to remain quiescent in January with consumer prices moving in the narrow range of the last six months. Headline annual CPI to rise, core to fall. Fed inflation averaging policy has obviated market interest.
US Dollar Index in fresh lows near 90.30 ahead of US CPI, Powell
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), remains on the back footing so far this week and now tests fresh lows near 90.30.