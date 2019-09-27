EUR/SEK advances to 3-day high around 10.70

- Upside in EUR/SEK picks up pace and tests 10.70.
- Sweden Retail Sales disappointed in August.
- Riksbank still sees a rate hike by year-end, early 2020.
The Swedish Krona is losing further momentum at the end of the week and is lifting EUR/SEK to the area of 3-day highs around 10.70.
EUR/SEK up after data, in multi-day highs
The cross keeps the choppy trade so far this week and remains well within the rangebound theme prevailing since early September and following YTD peaks just above 10.85 recorded on August 30.
SEK lost further ground today after Retail Sales came in flat on a monthly basis in August and expanded 2.7% from a year earlier, both prints coming in below expectations.
The poor data add to the downtick in August’s Producer Prices and the drop in Consumer Confidence for the current month.
What to look for around SEK
Despite the Riksbank kept the repo rate unchanged at -0.25% at its meeting earlier this month, it did sounded quite optimistic on a potential rate hike at some point by year-end or early 2020. Domestic fundamentals remain healthy overall in spite of the recent uptick in the unemployment rate and with inflation running close to the bank’s target. In addition, SEK remains the worst performing currency so far this year and its weakness should play against any additional rate cuts. The main threats for a small and open economy like the Swedish one comes from the unabated concerns on the US-China protracted trade war and its impact on global growth prospects.
EUR/SEK levels to consider
As of writing the cross is advancing 0.35% at 10.6985 and a breakout of 10.7563 (high Sep.19) would expose 10.8373 (high Aug.7) and then 10.8498 (2019 high May 13). On the flip side, the next support is located at 10.6399 (low Sep.25) seconded by 10.6099 (monthly low Sep.6) and finally 10.6019 (low Aug.14).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off two-year lows as the dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is trading off the two-year lows near 1.09 as the dollar takes a breather from gains. US Durable Goods Orders, Core PCE, and other figures are eyed.
GBP/USD struggling around after BOE's Saunders opens door to cutting rates
GBP/USD is struggling with 1.23 as BOE member Michael Saunders said the bank may cut interest rates as the next move. Top EU-UK negotiators meet in Brussels.
USD/JPY: Bears taking back charge amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY holds the lower ground near 107.70, as the Yen bulls are back on the bids amid a risk-off market profile, as indicated by the negative Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. However, the losses may be capped by broad USD strength and higher Treasury yields.
Gold slides to over 1-week lows, farther below $1500 mark
Gold edged lower on the last trading day of the week and dropped to over one-week lows, below the key $1500 psychological mark during the early European session.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bitcoin ready to take off after a scare at the cliff’s edge
Thursday saw cryptos in the red at the close of the European session. The drop led Bitcoin to shed the significant support line at $7,850. This point was the optimal long entry price, with an economic stop level.