EUR/PLN to end 2020 at 4.60 and see a modest relief next year to 4.30 – ABN Amro

The złoty is now approaching 4.60 against the euro again. This brings the złoty almost back to the low seen in March. Economists at ABN Amro expect a weak zloty in the near-term and a modest recovery next year.
Key quotes
“For the coming months, we expect that investors will continue to shy away from the złoty. Investors are concerned about the double dip in the eurozone and the second wave of COVID-19. The eurozone is an important export market for Poland. Poland is also battling this second wave of COVID-19. So there is not much relative strength. It is likely that investors will try to test the previous low in the złoty versus the euro (high in EUR/PLN just above 4.63).”
Next year, we expect a vaccine for COVID-19. As a result the global economy is set to recover. We also expect the Polish economy to recover and even to outperform the economy of the eurozone. Investors will likely focus on the relative growth performance and yield spreads again. All of this is positive for the złoty. Furthermore, we think that the Polish central bank will unlikely cut rates into negative territory. The ECB has a negative deposit rate and when investor sentiment improves, the difference in official rates starts to play a role again. Therefore, this will probably support the złoty. Finally, we expect that Polish real yields will become less negative. Currently they are around -3%. As inflation is expected to decline, real rates will become less negative. This will also give some support to the złoty.”
“Even though we expect the currency to recover next year, it is unlikely that the złoty will rally sharply. The strained political relationship with the EU remains a negative for the złoty. All in all, we expect a weak złoty in the near-term and a modest recovery next year. Our new forecast for the end of this year in EUR/PLN is 4.6 (was 4.4) and end of next year 4.3 (was 4.25).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
