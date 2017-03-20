EUR/NOK momentum switched to negative

Increased downward momentum in the EUR/NOK has brought the 4hr MACD to step in the red zone.



This technical condition would certainly not be of much help if the MACD hasn't been under zero for at least one week of trading. This reinforces the argument that room for further EUR/NOK depreciation is there.



The signal may be either taken by trend-following traders as a trigger to liquidate long positions as by potential sellers to prepare their short commitments.

