EUR/NOK: Krone set to appreciate moderately in 2024 and 2025 – Commerzbank

Overall, Norges Bank has proven that it is decisive in its fight against inflation, which is likely to benefit NOK over the coming months. I am, therefore, happy with my projection of the Krone continuing to appreciate moderately in 2024 and 2025.

In my view, EUR/NOK will from now on depend heavily on market expectations as to which central bank – ECB or Norges Bank – will cut rates first and to what extent.

Norges Bank implemented its announced rate path unflinchingly and hiked its key rate by 25 bps to 4.50%. Moreover, the key rate is likely to remain at these levels for some time – until autumn 2024. It did not want to exclude a further rate step either, even though it allocates little likelihood to such a step in its rate path. It sees a likelihood of first cautious rate cuts towards the end of 2024, furthermore, the rate cut cycle might be a little faster (and maybe a bit earlier) than originally projected over the following years.

