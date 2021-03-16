EUR/NOK is poised to fall towards the 2020 January low at 9.82 – TDS

This week's Norges Bank decision could refocus market attention on Norway's improving domestic fundamentals. Importantly, economists at TD Securities do not think these are currently in the price and look for EUR/NOK to resume its downward trajectory in the weeks ahead.
Key quotes
“All eyes will be on the Norges Bank policy rate projections in the MPR. While they're fully expected to pull forward their rate hike path to signal the first hike this year, we think that markets could still react hawkishly as the 'armchair Scandies traders' come off the sidelines. A hike stands in sharp contrast with the vast QE still being deployed from major central banks.”
“If our expectation for a hawkish policy shift is correct, we think EUR/NOK looks likely to trend lower in the aftermath of this week's policy decision.”
“With support in the 10.00/02 zone now in view, we would not be surprised to see a test of the January 2020 lows just under 9.82 in the weeks ahead. In any case, we think residual rallies back toward 10.15 are likely to be sold unless the FX market landscape undergoes a meaningful shift in risk appetite and other key underlying dynamics.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures weekly lows, nears 1.1900
EUR/USD is moving towards the 1.1900 level despite a disappointing drop of 3% in US retail sales. Earlier, the German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates. The euro has been hit by the suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccinations.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.38 as Bailey commits to bond buys
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 after BOE Governor Bailey committed to continuing buying bonds despite an improvement in the economy. US bond yields remain elevated ahead of US Retail Sales.
XAU/USD remains stuck between key levels, holds around $1,730
XAU/USD is trading in a very narrow band for second straight day. Buyers could target $1,745 if gold manages to clear $1,736 resistance. $1,710 aligns as the initial support before $1,700.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
Shorts send out an SOS for help
SOS shares continue to steamroll higher on the back of positive news. SOS shares rally over 20% on Monday to $8.16. SOS shares boosted by the company saying mined first bitcoin, new rigs in place.