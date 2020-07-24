EUR/JPY under pressure as yen catches bid on stock market drop

- EUR/JPY trades in the red as risk-off bodes well for the yen.
- SIno-US tensions, weak US data weigh over the US and Asian equities.
- Better-than-expected German PMI is needed to reverse losses in EUR/JPY.
The anti-risk yen is drawing bids and pushing EUR/JPY lower amid the risk-off tone in the global equity markets.
At press time, the pair is trading at 123.70, representing a 0.17% decline on the day, having faced rejection at 124.24 on Thursday.
Asian equities drop
Major Asian equity indices like Nikkei, Kospi, and Hang Seng are trading in the red on Friday, following overnight losses on Wall Street.
The escalating tensions between the US and China seem to have dented risk appetite.
Beijing said on Thursday that the US' decision to close the Chinese consulate in Houston this week has severely harmed relations and warned of retaliation, injecting nervousness into the equity markets.
In addition, concerns regarding the health of the world's largest economy have been revived by the dismal weekly jobless claims data released Thursday.
Looking forward, the decline in the EUR/JPY pair would stall if the sentiment in the stock market improves, as suggested by the 0.17% gain in the S&P 500 futures. In fact, the pair could end up reversing the decline seen in Asia if the German and Eurozone preliminary PMI figures beat estimates.
Technical levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|123.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|121.76
|Daily SMA50
|120.7
|Daily SMA100
|119.14
|Daily SMA200
|119.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|124.24
|Previous Daily Low
|123.71
|Previous Weekly High
|122.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.82
|Previous Monthly High
|124.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|123.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|124.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|123.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|123.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|123.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|124.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|124.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY trades close to the monthly lows near 106.50, as the risk-off market profile boosts the safe-haven demand for the yen. Rising coronavirus cases, US-China flare-up and faltering US economic recovery spook investors in Asia.
Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17
Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its five-day upsurge, entering a phase of consolidation before the next leg higher. The buyers have the life-time at $1921.17 on their radar but a break above the 1900 level is critical for the further upside.
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative
AUD/USD fades the bounce to 0.7125, tracking the moves in the S&P 500 futures amid risk-aversion. The spot is weighed down by the escalating US-China tensions and negative action in the Asian equities.
WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle
WTI ekes out moderate gains as dollar slips to 22-month lows. A weak dollar makes commodities like oil look cheaper and spurs buying. WTI may have a tough time rising all the way to Thursday's high of $42.36 due to escalating US-China tensions.
Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?
Euro is single handedly the best performing currency right now. Its gone from 1.12 to 1.16 over the past month and today’s rally marks 9 out of 10 days of gains for EUR/USD. We’ve talked at length this week about why investors are falling hard for the euro.