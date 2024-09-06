EUR/JPY trades with modest losses around 159.00, seems vulnerable near one-month low

- EUR/JPY drifts lower on Friday amid sustained buying interest surrounding the JPY.
- Hawkish BoJ expectations, along with a softer risk tone, benefit the safe-haven JPY.
- Bets for a September ECB rate cut undermine the Euro and contribute to the slide.
The EUR/JPY cross struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce from the vicinity of mid-158.00s or a nearly one-month low and attracts some sellers during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade around the 159.00 mark amid the prevalent buying interest surrounding the Japanese Yen (JPY).
Against the backdrop of hawkish Bank of Japan (BOJ) expectations, a generally weaker tone around the equity market is seen as a key factor underpinning the safe-haven JPY. In fact, the markets have been pricing in the possibility of another BOJ rate hike by the end of this year and the bets were reaffirmed by data released on Thursday, showing that real wages in Japan rose for the second straight month in July.
Furthermore, BoJ Board Member Hajime Takata said that we must adjust monetary conditions by another gear if we can confirm that firms will continue to increase capital expenditure, wages, and prices. In contrast, the European Central Bank (ECB) is almost certain to cut interest rates again in September in the wake of declining inflation in the Eurozone. This further contributes to the EUR/JPY pair's downtick.
The shared currency, however, seems to draw some support from a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness, led by bets for a larger interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) later this month. This, in turn, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the EUR/JPY cross and help limit deeper losses. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register losses for the third successive week.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan has embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy since 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds.
The Bank’s massive stimulus has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy of holding down rates has led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices have led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which has exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. With wage inflation becoming a cause of concern, the BoJ looks to move away from ultra loose policy, while trying to avoid slowing the activity too much.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Australian Dollar breaks two-day winning streak despite the hawkish RBA
The Australian Dollar (AUD) halts its two days of gains against the US Dollar (USD) as traders adopt caution ahead of the release of US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). This data may offer more cues on the potential size of an expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this month.
Japanese Yen extends winning streak as US Dollar remains subdued due to dovish Fedspeak
The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues its winning streak for the fourth successive session as rising real wages in July fuel speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) may introduce another interest rate hike before the end of 2024. Additionally, the USD/JPY pair has encountered headwinds due to a softer US Dollar (USD), driven by dovish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.
Gold price bulls turn cautious near $2,525 hurdle ahead of US NFP report
Gold price (XAU/USD) climbed closer to the $2,524-2,525 supply zone on Thursday amid some follow-through US Dollar (USD) selling, led by bets for a larger interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) later this month.
Why Ethereum is underperforming Bitcoin, Solana, Nvidia, Meta, Apple and others
Ethereum (ETH) is down 2% on Thursday following a key analysis showing the top altcoin has underperformed assets, including Bitcoin, Solana, Nvidia, Meta, Apple, Gold and others. CryptoQuant analysts and the F2pool co-founder weigh in on why ETH has underperformed and what investors should expect.
ADP Employment Change Preview: US private sector expected to add 145K new jobs in August
ADP Employment Change is forecast to arrive at 145,000 in August. Labor market conditions could influence the Fed’s policy outlook. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals after posting large losses in August.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.