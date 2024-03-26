EUR/JPY trades with a mild bullish bias above 164.00 amid intervention fears

The EUR/JPY cross trades with a mild bullish bias above the 164.00 mark during the early European session on Tuesday. The intervention warning from the Japanese authorities on Monday provides some support to the Japanese Yen (JPY) and might cap the cross’s upside in the near term. Traders will closely monitor the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March, due on Friday. At press time, the cross is trading at 164.10, gaining 0.01% for the day. The Japanese Yen has dropped despite the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) raising interest rates last week, marking the first hike since 2007. However, Japan's Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs, Masato Kanda made some verbal intervention on Monday, saying that he will take appropriate steps to respond to the excessive weakness of the Japanese Yen without excluding any measures. This, in turn, lifts the JPY and acts as a headwind for the EUR/JPY cross. On the other hand, traders increased their bets on rate cut expectations from the European Central Bank (ECB) after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) became the first major central bank to lower borrowing costs last week. The ECB policymaker Fabio Panetta stated on Monday that the central bank is moving towards an interest rate cut as inflation is falling rapidly and approaching the bank's 2% target. Meanwhile, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said that the ECB is more confident that wage growth is slowing back toward more normal levels, potentially opening the door to rate cuts. The German Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey for April is due on Tuesday, along with the ECB's Lane speech. Traders will watch the German February Retail Sales on Thursday. On Friday, the Japanese Tokyo CPI inflation data for March will be in the spotlight.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.