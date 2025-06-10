EUR/JPY trades around 165.00 after retreating from seven-month highs

- EUR/JPY depreciates as the Japanese Yen trims its daily losses.
- Japanese Finance Minister Kato said that he will appropriately conduct fiscal policy to attract domestic investors.
- The ECB revised down its inflation projections for 2025 and 2026, signaling that its current easing cycle is nearing conclusion.
EUR/JPY pulled back from a fresh seven-month high of 165.45, trading around 165.10 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. However, the currency cross gained ground as the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) received downward pressure amid a cooling down in the United States’ (US) latest broad tariff tensions with China.
US and Chinese advisors are set to continue meeting on a second day on Tuesday at 10.00 a.m. in London. Trade talks will continue as the world’s two largest economies look to ease tensions over shipments of technology and rare earth elements, per Bloomberg. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick both noted positive comments about the meeting held on Monday.
On Monday, data showed that Japan's economy contracted at a slower pace than initially estimated, by 0.2% annualized during the first quarter of 2025, reaffirming market bets that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will continue normalizing rates amid sticky inflation.
Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday that he will appropriately conduct fiscal policy to prompt domestic investors to buy more Japanese Government Bond holdings. Kato also emphasized that the government to make efforts to ensure a variety of investors buy and own government bonds, at a time when the BoJ tapers its bond purchases.
In the Eurozone, the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered a 25 basis point rate cut last week, bringing borrowing costs to their lowest since November 2022. Moreover, the central bank also revised down its inflation projections for 2025 and 2026, indicating that it is nearing the end of its current easing cycle.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3550 after UK jobs data
GBP/USD edges lower in the European session on Tuesday but manages to hold above 1.3550. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 4.6% in the three months to April, as expected. Markets await the outcome of US-China trade talks.
EUR/USD slips below 1.1400 mark amid notable USD strength, downside seems limited
The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's move higher and attracts fresh sellers near the 1.1435 region during the Asian session on Tuesday. The intraday slide is sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand and drags spot prices back below the 1.1400 round figure in the last hour.
Gold price drops to $3,300 neighborhood amid modest USD strength
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from a one-week trough. The emergence of some USD buying and trade optimism weighed on the XAU/USD pair. Fed rate cut bets, US fiscal concerns, and geopolitical risks could support the commodity.
Hypeliquid inches toward its all-time high, breakout to $46 in sight
Hyperliquid, the decentralized perpetual trading platform and Layer 1 blockchain, is extending its gains on Tuesday, just inches away from the all-time high of $39.96. On-chain and derivatives data support the price rally as HYPE’s Open Interest and Total Value Locked are rising.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.