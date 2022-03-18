EUR/JPY testing 131.90, with YTD high 133.15 on sight

- The euro appreciates for the sixth consecutive day to rest 131.90.
- The dovish BoJ is sending the yen lower across the board.
- EUR/JPY approaching year-to-date high at 133.15.
The euro has gone through a sharp rally against the Japanese yen this week. The pair extended its recovery from early March lows at 124.40 to test 131.90 resistance level, with the year-to-date high, at 133.15, on sight.
A dovish BoJ sends the yen plummeting
The common currency is on track to a nearly 3% weekly rally, favored by broad-based yen weakness as the Bank of Japan’s dovish policy stance has helped the euro to retrace most of the ground lost in February.
The Bank of Japan has confirmed its ultra-expansive monetary policy at its latest monetary policy meeting on Friday. The bank pledged to maintain its huge stimulus program in spite of the increasing inflation trends. With most of the world’s major central banks shifting towards monetary tightening, the BoJ's stance is crushing yen demand.
Yen's weakness has been boosting the EUR/JPY to extend its rally for the sixth consecutive day, despite the sourer market mood on the back of the lack of progress on the Russia – Ukraine peace talks, which has increased negative pressure on the euro.
EUR/JPY: Above 131.90, next significant target is YTD high is 133.15
The pair seems to have found some resistance at 131.90 (February 16 high). If that level gives way, the next potential target would be 132.60 (February 11 high) ahead of a retest to the year-to-date high at 133.15.
On the contrary, a bearish reversal below the intra-day low at 131.15 and March 17 low at 130.70 might seek support at the 200=day SMA, at the 130.00 area.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|131.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.75
|Daily SMA50
|129.72
|Daily SMA100
|129.66
|Daily SMA200
|130.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.91
|Previous Daily Low
|130.72
|Previous Weekly High
|129.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|124.39
|Previous Monthly High
|133.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000 on Friday as the risk-averse market environment helps the greenback outperform its rivals. The latest headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict suggests that there is little to no progress toward a peace agreement.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3100 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD stays on the back foot on Friday and declines toward 1.3100 with the dollar continuing to gather strength. Supported by safe-haven flows, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on a daily basis above 98.50.
Gold fluctuates in daily range below $1,950
Gold is trading in a relatively tight range below $1,950 on Friday. Although the precious metal finds demand as a safe haven, the broad-based dollar strength is not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Shiba Inu price back to square one as bull rally gets cut short
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action retook a step back and pared almost all the gains from Wednesday’s rally. Investors are swinging back into bearish mode as tail risks emerge.
Biden to speak to China's Xi Jinping about Russia-Ukraine war
US President Biden and China's President Xi Jinping will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and 'other issues of mutual concern' via phone call.