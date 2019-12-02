EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Upside keeps targeting the 121.50 area

- EUR/JPY extends the upside momentum to the upper-120.00s.
- Immediately above emerges the 121.50 area of resistance.
EUR/JPY is prolonging the rally for yet another session and is trading at shouting distance from the key 121.00 barrier.
Further upside now targets the October peaks in the mid-121.00s ahead of the critical 200-day SMA in the vicinity of 121.60.
In case sellers return to the market, interim support is located around 120.30, where sits the 21-day SMA.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.76
|Today Daily Change
|28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|120.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.29
|Daily SMA50
|119.7
|Daily SMA100
|119.34
|Daily SMA200
|121.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.77
|Previous Daily Low
|120.4
|Previous Weekly High
|120.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.68
|Previous Monthly High
|121.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
