EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: The resistance line at 121.16 emerges as the next target

- The cross is showing some recovery after finding support in the 10-day SMA near 121.70.
- Friday’s bullish ‘outside day’ sparked a correction higher to the 122.50 region, losing some momentum afterwards on renewed EUR-weakness.
- Ideally, EUR/JPY needs to clear the short-term resistance line at 122.16 in order to alleviate the current downside pressure and attempt a test of the 123.00 handle and beyond.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|122.08
|Today Daily Change
|39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|121.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|121.92
|Daily SMA50
|123.11
|Daily SMA100
|124.3
|Daily SMA200
|126.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|122.47
|Previous Daily Low
|121.64
|Previous Weekly High
|122.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.94
|Previous Monthly High
|125.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|120.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|121.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|121.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|121.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|122.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|122.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.14
