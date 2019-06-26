EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: The resistance line at 121.16 emerges as the next target

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The cross is showing some recovery after finding support in the 10-day SMA near 121.70.
  • Friday’s bullish ‘outside day’ sparked a correction higher to the 122.50 region, losing some momentum afterwards on renewed EUR-weakness.
  • Ideally, EUR/JPY needs to clear the short-term resistance line at 122.16 in order to alleviate the current downside pressure and attempt a test of the 123.00 handle and beyond.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 122.08
Today Daily Change 39
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 121.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.92
Daily SMA50 123.11
Daily SMA100 124.3
Daily SMA200 126.09
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.47
Previous Daily Low 121.64
Previous Weekly High 122.13
Previous Weekly Low 120.94
Previous Monthly High 125.24
Previous Monthly Low 120.92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 122.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 123.14

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

