EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Outlook remains negative below the resistance line at 119.00

  • EUR/JPY is fading part of Friday’s advance amidst a softer sentiment around the shared currency and a mild selling bias in JPY.
  • If sellers return to the markets, the next support of significance emerges at last week’s lows in the mid-117.00s ahead of 116.56 (low August 26th).
  • On the broader view, while the resistance line at 119.00 caps the upside, the negative stance remains intact.

Overview
Today last price 117.94
Today Daily Change 32
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 118.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.37
Daily SMA50 118.67
Daily SMA100 120.37
Daily SMA200 122.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.48
Previous Daily Low 117.44
Previous Weekly High 118.8
Previous Weekly Low 117.44
Previous Monthly High 120.72
Previous Monthly Low 116.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 116.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.61

 

 

EUR/USD stabilizes at low ground ahead of German CPI

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, set to end the third quarter with a substantial loss. German retail sales rose by 0.5% in August as expected. Inflation figures are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rising after upbeat GDP and amid chaotic politics

GBP/USD is above 1.23, recovering. Final Q2 GDP was upgraded to 1.3% YoY, better than expected. PM Johnson is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct as the opposition meets to discuss the next steps. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle

Mixed trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and exerted some pressure. Subdued USD demand does little to impress bulls; stronger Chinese data helped limit the downside.

USD/JPY News

Gold holds weaker below $1500 mark, closer to monthly lows

Gold edged lower through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1490 region.

Gold News

Forex Today: Trade uncertainty dominates markets, Boris Johnson in new trouble, China recovering

The market's mood has stabilized after a US official denied that the US will limit investor portfolio flows into China and the delisting of Chinese companies from US exchanges. However, the official has said it will not happen "for now." 

